AI and globalisation are shaking up software developers’ world

ai tools can increasingly help with other mundane tasks (“toil" in coder-speak), such as writing notes about what the code does or designing tests to make sure code won’t malfunction. Writing code is only a part of the job of a software engineer, accounting for about 40% of their time, according to Bain, a consultancy. The tools might also help programmers become more flexible by switching between coding languages faster, allowing them to apply their skills to different situations more easily. Euro Beinat, of Prosus, an investment firm, says that he has seen engineers move from one language to another in a week rather than three months. Amazon recently said that it saved $260m when it converted thousands of applications from one type of code to another using AI.