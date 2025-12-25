Artificial intelligence has emerged as the fastest-growing segment for large IT services companies, but with a twist. Experts and industry leaders both say that the red-hot technology is not materially expanding revenues, instead improving efficiency while cannibalising current revenue visibility.
Growing, but not adding up: The AI revenue paradox for TCS, Accenture
SummaryGenerative AI is the fastest-growing segment at firms like TCS and Accenture, but experts warn it may be replacing legacy IT revenue rather than adding new business.
