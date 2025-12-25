Growing, but not adding up: The AI revenue paradox for TCS, Accenture

“We are encouraging all our associates to adopt an ‘AI first’ culture. What does AI first culture mean – for us, every time we do a project, every time we engage with our customers, the first question we ask is ‘what can AI do here,’ can AI do something better than what we are doing, even if it is going to cannibalize our revenue,” Krithivasan said during his presentation at TCS’s analyst day on 17 December.