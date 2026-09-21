Coforge, Hexaware help clients manage AI token tab

Jas Bardia
5 min read21 Sep 2026, 05:45 AM IST
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The token usage focus comes as its prices determine AI usage for companies integrating the technology into their daily businesses.(Reuters)
Summary
AI adoption is running ahead of budgets, with some businesses using up a year’s tokens in months or even days. That is forcing IT firms such as Coforge and Hexaware to find cost-effective ways to run AI, and rethink how they price it for clients.

As businesses use more artificial intelligence (AI), they are running into a new problem, as some of them are burning through a year’s token budget in months or even days. Two fast-growing, mid-tier information technology (IT) firms, Coforge Ltd and Hexaware Technologies Ltd, are now helping clients navigate these costs by helping them manage AI use better and reworking how they charge for it.

While India's seventh-largest IT firm Coforge is helping clients manage AI token consumption by using certain AI models fit for specific tasks, Hexaware's each new proposal now carries a token-based pricing option.

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The token usage focus comes as its prices determine AI usage for companies integrating the technology into their daily businesses. A token is the fundamental unit of data processed by large language models (LLMs) such as OpenAI’s ChatGPT or Anthropic’s Claude. They are essentially the building blocks used by AI to analyze and generate text, image and software code.

For Fortune 1000 companies, which form the backbone of India's IT client base, running AI tools in large quantities can generate massive token bills, paid either directly to AI vendors or passed through tech services firms.

During its webinar on “Operationalising Enterprise Autonomy” on 17 September, Coforge’s management said it is looking at managing token consumption through architecture and model choice, rather than raw token usage alone. The company is looking at cost per unit of work with model mix and the use of open-weight AI models reducing AI token costs.

“I think trying to measure raw token cost, I do not believe is the right measure. It is the cost per unit of work that you have to go ahead and deliver in any value chain any workflow that is the right metric…" said Lalit Wadhwa, chief technology officer of Coforge at its webinar with analysts. "And that is something, which frankly is not too difficult to go ahead and control at this point in time, given the variety of models, the capabilities of the models, the onset of the open-weight models, and the abilities and the capabilities of the onset of the open-weight models.”

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Open-weight models are AI models whose training guidelines or building blocks are publicly released for anyone to download and run.

The management acknowledged that “every client that we know has burned their annual budget of tokens in months, if not days” and that has resulted in “every single client looking at having some kind of ceiling” on their AI spending.

At least one brokerage gave the company’s strategy a thumbs up.

“By delivering operational accuracy in mission-critical environments, Coforge can deepen its integration into clients’ core operations. As enterprises exhaust annual token budgets prematurely, Coforge’s sovereign AI offering is positioned to capture demand for control at source by improving AI efficiency, selecting fit-for-purpose models and scaling usage according to task requirements,” said Ashis Dash, vice-president at Systematix, a Mumbai-based brokerage.

Coforge's move comes less than a month after India's tenth-largest IT services firm Hexaware said clients are viewing token consumption as another spending bucket alongside labour, software licences, cloud infrastructure and hardware.

“Frankly, I think deflation for our industry equals to token cost. That’s the money that goes to token is going to come off labour spend,” said R. Srikrishna, chief executive of Hexaware, at the company's investor day on 21 August. He said the company plans to address the issue of client spending on tokens.

“All of our proposals will increasingly carry an option for our clients to add the token costs,” said Srikrishna, adding that the company will price tokens in “creative ways.”

It will fix token costs for some outcomes because of clients’ lack of knowledge on token costs. Secondly, the company said it will help clients figure out their actual token expenditure versus their original estimates.

Hexaware is also helping clients manage IT work with the most cost-effective AI model, and using smaller language models wherever possible.

Such moves could well become a differentiator for IT companies, said Motilal Oswal Financial Services.

“We believe this is a more important takeaway than the disclosure that more than 50% of revenue is AI-infused," Motilal Oswal analysts Abhishek Pathak, Keval Bhagat, and Suket Kothari, said in a note of 23 August. "AI revenue disclosure is increasingly becoming common across the industry, whereas the ability to price and monetize AI services in a token-cost environment could emerge as a stronger differentiator.”

“That said, the commercial framework remains at an early stage and will require validation through client adoption over the next two to three quarters,” the note added.

Hexaware’s plans came days before the management announced a change at the top. On 2 September, the company announced Vivek Jetley as the company’s CEO from 28 October.

Coforge and Hexaware, among the fastest-growing sector firms, do not detail their revenue from AI.

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For the financial year 2026, Coforge and Hexaware reported revenues of $1.87 billion and $1.54 billion, up 29.2% and 7.6% on a yearly basis, respectively. To be sure, while Coforge follows an April-March fiscal year, Hexaware follows the January-December calendar.

Coforge grew the fastest amongst the country’s 13 largest IT firms getting more than a billion dollars in revenue, Hexaware grew the third-fastest.

Industry trend

Coforge and Hexaware have now joined the list of tech services providers that have started factoring in token costs in their client engagements.

Pennsylvania-based Epam Systems Inc. has started factoring in token costs directly into its deal structures, while Tech Mahindra Ltd is testing pricing models linked directly to client token consumption.

Infosys Ltd and Wipro Ltd, on the other hand, are ensuring clients use different AI models to optimize token usage, whereas HCL Technologies Ltd is promoting use of a tiered model where small language models are used to reduce the overall token cost.

On its part, Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. has brought in dedicated rate cards for AI work while LTM Ltd. (formerly LTIMindtree) is using a quota-based system, where clients purchase fixed AI units that deplete as AI tasks are executed.

About the Author

Jas Bardia

Jas Bardia is a Bengaluru-based business journalist covering India’s information technology (IT) services sector and Global Capability Centres (GCCs). Known for his investigative depth and attention to detail, Jas has a knack for breaking stories on leadership shifts, high-stakes deals, and evolving industry trends long before they hit the mainstream. If the news is anything IT-related, chances are this author has broken it. Before joining Mint in November 2023, Jas honed his financial reporting skills at Bloomberg News in Mumbai, where he covered bonds and currencies following his graduation from the Asian College of Journalism. When he isn’t chasing his next exclusive, Jas is likely scouting the city’s newest culinary spots, cool events, or is immersed in the electric atmosphere of a Bengaluru FC match at the Sree Kanteerava Stadium. Jas has an eye for detail, an ear for history, and a weakness for a great cologne, and values a good conversation as much as a good lead. If you want to talk about your favourite war movie, funny drunk stories, or a supposed “scam”/wrongdoing in a company, get in touch with him at jas.bardia@livemint.com.

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