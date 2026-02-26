Heads turned when HCL Technologies Ltd chief executive C. Vijayakumar said artificial intelligence would bring a “painful transition” during a fireside chat at the Nasscom Technology and Leadership Forum 2026 on 24 February. Some in the audience nodded in agreement; others looked up from their phones towards the podium at Fairmont Mumbai.
AI fears shadow optimism at Nasscom’s annual tech meet
SummaryAmid the networking, the hope that AI would pay off in the long run masked the anxiety at the Nasscom Technology and Leadership Forum 2026.
Heads turned when HCL Technologies Ltd chief executive C. Vijayakumar said artificial intelligence would bring a “painful transition” during a fireside chat at the Nasscom Technology and Leadership Forum 2026 on 24 February. Some in the audience nodded in agreement; others looked up from their phones towards the podium at Fairmont Mumbai.
Catch all the Industry News, Banking News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.More