AI fears shadow optimism at Nasscom’s annual tech meet

However, mid-level IT executives said there was still ambiguity over the new technology's use and impact. “We don’t know what AI’s impact will be. We might enter into partnerships with every hyperscaler and AI company in the world, but that is of no use if our clients do not have up-to-date technology to embed this AI. Currently, conversations revolve only around productivity as clients want to bill fewer people,” said an executive at one of the country’s five largest IT services firms, on the condition of anonymity.