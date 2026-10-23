IT majors look beyond backend ops to AI strategy advice

India’s information technology (IT) companies, who have traditionally built and managed backend software systems for clients, are now looking to also take on an advisory role, helping shape technology decisions as growing adoption of artificial intelligence (AI) and the falling cost of using it open up new business opportunities.
Following Accenture’s lead, four of India’s largest IT companies—Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) Ltd, HCL Technologies Ltd (HCLTech), Wipro Ltd, and Tech Mahindra Ltd—have started advising clients on AI model selection, headcount utilization and ways to lower AI costs.