Bharti Airtel and Capgemini will jointly introduce a 5G-based enterprise grade solutions in the Indian market that will help fuel innovation, revolutionise business models and accelerate digital transformation, according to an official statement.

Airtel and Capgemini will bring together their experience in connectivity and 5G solutioning, and System Integration (SI) capabilities, to co-innovate a range of India-focused use cases. Capgemini’s 5G Lab, situated within its Mumbai campus, and Airtel’s 5G Lab in Manesar will be the development hub, the statement read.

Two 5G use cases have already been deployed by Capgemini at Airtel’s 5G Lab. These are focused on Smart Health and Immersive Remote Assistance for Field Operations and Maintenance. These use case solutions leverage computer vision, video analytics, augmented reality and AI/ML technologies.

Ananth Chandramouli, managing director of the India Business Unit, Capgemini, said, “Our partnership with Airtel is truly a game changer for both of us and has the potential to disrupt the market dynamics. Through this partnership, our focus will be on enabling enterprises to leverage the benefits of 5G technology and identifying exciting new use cases to fuel innovation, revolutionise business models and accelerate digital transformation."

Ganesh Lakshminarayanan, CEO – Enterprise Business, Airtel Business added, “Airtel has been leading 5G testing and validation in India and looks forward to building an open and vibrant ecosystem that brings together all stakeholders and drives innovation. Through this partnership with Capgemini, we look forward to offering our customers cutting edge solutions, which deliver the benefits of the 5G technology."

As part of its #5GforBusiness initiative, Airtel is joining forces with leading global consulting and technology companies to test 5G-based solutions. Earlier this year, Airtel demonstrated India’s first 5G experience over a LIVE 4G network. It has also demonstrated India’s first rural 5G trial as well as the first cloud gaming experience on 5G. The company is also spearheading the O-RAN Alliance initiatives in India to build 5G solutions.

