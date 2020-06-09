BENGALURU: Alibaba Cloud, a unit of Alibaba Group Holding Ltd, on Tuesday said it aims to hire 5,000 technology talents globally till the end of the financial year, in areas including network, database, servers, chips and artificial intelligence (AI).

The company did not specify the number of people it would hire in India but it is expected to be significant as Alibaba Cloud has two data centres in India.

As part of its India focus, Alibaba Cloud also has a channel program in conjunction with HCL Infosystems and Ingram Micro under which it works with local channel partners to offer cloud solutions to India’s enterprises, small and medium businesses, and startups.

The current commitment for job creation follows the announcement in April that the cloud computing giant would invest additional $28 billion in the next three years to build the next-generation data centres.

“The digital transformation journey for businesses in China, which was previously expected to take three to five years, is now likely to be accelerated to be completed within one year," said Jeff Zhang, president of Alibaba Cloud Intelligence.

“In light of the fast-growing demand of digital shift from global clients in all sectors, we are continuing with our commitment to offering world-class cloud services. To move forward in full speed, we are not only building trusted cloud technologies and services, but also investing in worldwide IT talents who are pioneering the development of cutting-edge cloud and data intelligence technologies," Zhang said.

As part of its efforts to develop talent, in 2017, Alibaba established the Alibaba DAMO Academy, which gathers global talents for fundamental technology research in areas such as machine intelligence, vision computing, natural language processing, human-machine interactions, internet of things (IoT), and financial technology.

Some of the technologies from Alibaba DAMO Academy, including speech AI, image search, and CT image analytics, have been introduced to Alibaba Cloud’s clients worldwide over the past years.

“More advanced technologies are expected to meet the fast-growing demand of digital shift from clients especially businesses from Asia Pacific (APAC)," the company said.

According to Gartner April 2020 report, Alibaba Cloud is the largest cloud computing service provider in the APAC region, as measured by market share for infrastructure-as-a-service (IaaS) and infrastructure utility service (IUS).

Subscribe to newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via

Click here to read the Mint ePaperLivemint.com is now on Telegram. Join Livemint channel in your Telegram and stay updated