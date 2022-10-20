“Our strong performance in the quarter is further proof that our strategy is yielding the intended results. The solid growth in our bookings, large deal signings, and revenues underscores our improved market competitiveness and enhanced value proposition," Thierry Delaporte was quoted in the press release issued by Wipro. “Our ongoing investments in high-growth strategic areas have allowed us to steadily increase our win rate and enhance the quality of our pipeline. As a result of these efforts and our sharp focus on operational excellence, we are now seeing an improvement in our margins. We continue to invest in and upskill our talent to stay ahead of our client’s evolving needs. In the second quarter, we promoted more than 10,000 colleagues and increased salaries across bands. We are pleased to report that we recorded a third consecutive quarter of moderation in attrition. As the market conditions evolve, I believe our comprehensive portfolio of differentiated offerings position us extremely well to serve the changing needs of our clients and help them face the challenges of an uncertain macro environment with confidence."

