Bench strength playing a key role at IT firms
Over the next two quarters these firms will focus heavily on employees who have not yet been assigned a project, with work barely trickling in and external hiring putting pressure on finances
Mumbai: India’s top IT service companies such as TCS, Infosys, Wipro and HCL are strategically streamlining their bench strength to stabilise resource utilisation rates. Over the next two quarters the firms will focus heavily on the bench, with projects barely trickling in and external hiring putting pressure on finances. They are also increasing their investments in training the bench to minimise the need for lateral hiring.