French IT major Capgemini today said it will cover the cost of the COVID-19 vaccination for all eligible employees and their dependents.

Capgemini in a statement said, "Health and well-being of its colleagues is the highest priority for the company and that it will cover the cost of coronavirus vaccines of all eligible employees and their dependents in strict accordance with all government-approved protocols."

"Adhering to the government protocols, Capgemini will cover the cost of the vaccination for all the eligible employees and their dependents who are part of our medical benefits programme," Ashwin Yardi, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Capgemini in India, said.

Capgemini India has also joined hands with competent wellness partners to assist its team members with any queries related to the vaccine including, do's and don'ts, and provide answers to any medical queries that the employee and their dependents may have.

People above 60 years of age and those above 45 years with comorbidities are being immunised in the second phase of nationwide vaccination that started on March 1.

Earlier on Wednesday, Infosys and tech giant Accenture had said they will cover COVID vaccination costs of their employees in India.

"Infosys is looking at partnering with healthcare providers to vaccinate employees and their immediate families as eligible under the guidelines given by the Government of India and as per approved procedures and timelines," Infosys Chief Operating Officer Pravin Rao said in an emailed statement.

The company will cover the vaccination cost for the employees and their immediate family members as part of our focus on health and wellness, he added.

Rekha M Menon, Chairperson and Senior Managing Director of Accenture in India said the company has continued to monitor and consider the guidance of external experts and groups, including international health organisations and local health authorities.

"Based on this, we strongly support the scientific and public health advice that encourages vaccination... for our people who are eligible and choose to receive the COVID-19 vaccination, Accenture in India will cover the cost for the employee and their dependents who are part of our medical benefits program," she said.

Infosys co-founders N R Narayana Murthy and Kris Gopalakrishnan, and Kotak Mahindra Bank Managing Director and CEO Uday Kotak, are among the business leaders who have received the vaccination.





Covaxin and Oxford-AstraZeneca's Covishield are the two vaccines that are being administered in the country. Covaxin has been indigenously developed by Bharat Biotech in collaboration with the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR).

