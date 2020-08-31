Blockchain creates new career options as cryptocurrencies gain traction

WazirX has partnered with five edtech companies so far, including Indian Blockchain Institute, Corum8, Zubi, Qualki Academy, and Inblox Academy. “We are in talks with four more," said Shetty of WazirX. CoinSwitch currently runs a “campus ambassador program" across 40 colleges in India and is rapidly expanding the scope of the programme. “We select student ambassadors from various colleges based on interest levels and aid them in creating small informal groups to educate their peers about crypto or help them deliver a webinar to their classmates," said Singhal.