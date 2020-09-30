BPM sector transitions to remote delivery aided by tech, relaxed norms

NYSE-listed WNS has invested $2 million in capital expenditure for purchasing desktops and laptops to enable the WFH model. The company is also in the process of implementing a new “hybrid infrastructure model", called Hub, Edge and Spoke which will segregate work based on “what has to be done from office (Hub), what can be done from home (Edge), and what can be done from smaller satellite offices (Spoke)," said Murugesh.