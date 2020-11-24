BPOs eye hiring from smaller cities as regulatory norms ease

“Pre-covid about 80% of the hiring in India included people who have moved or were ready to shift from tier-2 and tier-3 cities to the metros like Mumbai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, and Chennai where we have centres," said Srinivas Palakodeti, global CFO, HGS. “With the relaxation in WFH norms, we are looking at hiring a significant population from the smaller cities, as long as we are assured they can work remotely with the right infrastructure."