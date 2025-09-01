New chapter for Indian GCCs? Money managers Brevan Howard and Point72 plan Bengaluru tech centres
Summary
The entry of money managers into India's GCC market is relatively new, but more asset management firms may set up shop here in the coming years, lured by high-end, specialised talent.
Two large money managers with more than $70 billion of assets under management (AUM) are setting up their tech facilities in Bengaluru, marking the entry of a new cohort into India's global capability centre (GCC) landscape.
