Software industry body Nasscom has urged the government to introduce a three-year AI Services Transformation and Innovation Scheme in the Union Budget 2027-28 to help information technology (IT) companies develop artificial intelligence solutions, commercialise new offerings and retrain employees.

In its pre-Budget recommendations, Nasscom said generative AI and agentic AI are transforming client requirements, technology delivery and business models across the IT services industry. However, developing reusable AI solutions and upgrading workforce skills require substantial upfront investments before companies can generate returns.

The industry body highlighted that smaller IT service providers face greater difficulties in financing technology development, hiring specialised professionals and releasing employees from ongoing projects for training.

It has proposed that the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) and the Finance Ministry jointly design the scheme in consultation with industry stakeholders, initially for three years.

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AI scheme to support technology development and workforce training Under the proposed initiative, financial support would be provided for developing and commercialising technology solutions built and operated from India.

The scheme would cover AI offerings generating revenue through licensing, subscriptions, usage-based payments and outcome-linked business models.

Nasscom has also proposed a workforce development component that links training with supervised project deployment. This would allow existing employees to transition into new technology roles while providing fresh entrants with practical industry experience.

For smaller IT companies that cannot independently finance such initiatives, the scheme would facilitate access to shared technical infrastructure, specialist assistance and collaborative projects.

Cybersecurity support for MSMEs Nasscom has also called for a contributory cybersecurity programme in Budget 2027-28 to help manufacturing and services micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) establish and maintain basic cybersecurity safeguards.

The industry body has proposed a capped initial allocation for the programme, which would help smaller businesses strengthen their digital security systems and reduce exposure to cyber threats.AI scheme to support technology development and workforce training

Under the proposed initiative, financial support would be provided for developing and commercialising technology solutions built and operated from India.

The scheme would cover AI offerings generating revenue through licensing, subscriptions, usage-based payments and outcome-linked business models.

Nasscom has also proposed a workforce development component that links training with supervised project deployment. This would allow existing employees to transition into new technology roles while providing fresh entrants with practical industry experience.

For smaller IT companies that cannot independently finance such initiatives, the scheme would facilitate access to shared technical infrastructure, specialist assistance and collaborative projects.

Cybersecurity support for MSMEs Nasscom has also called for a contributory cybersecurity programme in Budget 2027-28 to help manufacturing and services micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) establish and maintain basic cybersecurity safeguards.

The industry body has proposed a capped initial allocation for the programme, which would help smaller businesses strengthen their digital security systems and reduce exposure to cyber threats.

Nasscom seeks clarity on taxation of global capability centres On global capability centres (GCCs), Nasscom has sought greater clarity on permanent establishment (PE) provisions, particularly concerning overseas employees visiting India for short-term assignments.

"A global title, an overseas reporting line or responsibility for teams across countries, performed through the GCC, should not by itself create a PE or disqualify an otherwise eligible GCC from safe harbour," Nasscom said.

It has proposed that visits by foreign personnel totalling up to 90 days in any 12-month period should not automatically create a business connection or permanent establishment in India.

The body has also sought clarity on employee secondments. Where an Indian GCC directs and evaluates the secondee, bears the salary expenses and remains responsible for the work, the arrangement should not create a PE, it said.

Furthermore, reimbursement of actual salary costs in such cases should be excluded from fees for technical services.

ESOP taxation changes proposed for unlisted companies Nasscom has sought changes in the taxation of employee stock option plans (ESOPs) and restricted stock units (RSUs) issued by unlisted companies.

Currently, employees can face salary tax liability when shares are allotted, even though they may not be able to sell the shares immediately. They also receive no corresponding tax relief if the share value subsequently declines or the company fails.

The industry body has proposed deferring tax payment until the shares are sold, the company gets listed or 10 years have passed since exercise, whichever occurs first.

"High Courts have recognised the cost of employee stock options as a deductible business expense. Nasscom recommends that the Income-tax Act provide for this expressly, allowing the deduction when employees exercise their options, equal to the value of the shares less the price employees pay," it said.

Tax should be calculated on the lower of the benefit determined at exercise and the actual gain realised, subject to a per-employee limit and safeguards against misuse.

Higher employment incentives and tax restructuring relief To encourage formal job creation, Nasscom has recommended increasing the monthly emoluments ceiling for an additional employee under Section 146 of the Income-tax Act, 2025, from ₹25,000 to ₹1 lakh.

The proposed limit would align the provision with the ₹1 lakh wage ceiling under the Pradhan Mantri Viksit Bharat Rozgar Yojana.

The industry body has also sought permission for IT services groups to carry forward accumulated losses and unabsorbed depreciation in qualifying amalgamations. It wants tax neutrality extended to eligible fast-track demergers approved under Section 233 of the Companies Act, 2013.

"Give full effect to the Budget 2026-27 announcement reducing pre-payment to 10 per cent of core tax, including for stays before the ITAT, allow stay extensions beyond 365 days where delays are not attributable to the taxpayer, and exclude the penalty waiver application period from the appeal timeline. These measures would help companies keep working capital available while disputes are heard," it said.

Faster tax dispute resolution and transfer pricing reforms Nasscom has further called for timely disposal of tax appeals, faster refunds and appropriate stays on disputed tax demands.