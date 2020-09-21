Byju’s aims to be one of the largest education providers in the world: Gokulnath

We started with the simple goal of making learning fun and helping students fall in love with learning. With the help of technology, we moved from being a 100% service to a 100% product company with the launch of our learning app. Since the launch of the app in 2015, we have helped over 64 million students embrace a whole new way of learning and become active learners and self-learners. We believe having a "sense of purpose" is key. We have spent close to a decade teaching, learning and growing. We have moved from classrooms, stadiums to virtual classes and now, personalized, blended, experiential learning, and much more.