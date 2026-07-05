Can billion-dollar acquisitions help Indian IT firms in the AI era?

Global benchmarks

These deals reflect global deal-making. Global technology M&A is also being driven by AI. In the first five months of 2026, technology, media and telecommunications deal values rose 48% year-on-year to $472 billion. It's driven by mega AI deals, with transactions above $5 billion accounting for nearly half the value. Much of this activity focuses on securing access to the AI stack—from foundation models and data to compute, power, and cloud infrastructure. Because these assets are too expensive to acquire outright, companies increasingly rely on minority investments, partnerships and long-term commercial agreements instead of full buyouts.