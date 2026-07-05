Can billion-dollar acquisitions help Indian IT firms in the AI era?

Persistent Systems' $1.4 billion acquisition of German software engineering firm Nagarro is the latest in a series of deals by Indian information technology (IT) companies. It follows Coforge's $2.35 billion purchase of Encora. Their larger peers like Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), Infosys, Wipro and Cognizant have also announced acquisitions in the past few quarters. Unlike earlier consolidation cycles, this one is driven by artificial intelligence (AI). As AI automates coding, testing and other routine software work, the traditional IT services model based on billing for headcount is under pressure. Companies are acquiring AI capabilities and specialised talent, but these deals also bring risks.
Deal strategies
Indian IT companies are increasingly using acquisitions to strengthen their businesses. However, the strategy differs sharply between large-cap and mid-tier firms. Large-cap companies have largely avoided transformational deals, preferring smaller acquisitions that fill capability gaps in areas such as AI, cloud computing and cybersecurity.