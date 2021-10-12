Capgemini, a global leader that partners with companies to transform and manage their business by harnessing technology. The company is responsible and diverse organization of 290,000 team members in nearly 50 countries. Capgemini in India comprises over 150,000 team members working across 13 locations.

The MNC has invited applications from the 2021 batch of Enginnering and MCA freshers for the Pooled Campus drive and the last date for registration is 15 October. The Test Assessment for registered students will begin from the second week of October 2021.

Eligibility Criteria:

-Candidates graduating in 2021/graduated in 2021

-Qualification – MCA, BE/BTech (open for all branches for both BE and BTech)

-ME/MTech students must be only from Information Technology, Information Science, Computer Science

-Scored 50% and above in Diploma, Graduation (aggregate of 7 semesters) and MCA (aggregate of 5 semesters)/ME/MTech

-Should be open to sign Service Level Agreement bond

-Must be open to relocate to any Capgemini location, work across technology, domain, role and should be ready to work in shifts if required

-Candidate should not have more than 1 year of gap between academic milestone stages

-The academic milestone stages considered are X, XII, Degree and Post-Graduation

-Candidate should not have any gap within an academic milestone

-Candidate appeared for XII twice, will be considered provided both the marksheets are available

-Candidate should not take more than 4 years to complete BE / BTech

-Candidate choosing Degree after Diploma should not have any gaps between Diploma and Degree

-Candidate should not have any backlog at the time of appearing for the process

-Only shortlisted candidates will be invited for the test assessment/selection process

-Entire selection process from test to interview will be done in virtual mode

-Candidates will be responsible for arranging required infrastructure for appearing for the selection process which will be conducted online.

Post successful completion of the hiring process, the successful candidates will be groomed through an intense 8-10 weeks of central training program of Capgemini.

View Full Image Assessment process by Capgemini

Only those candidates who have cleared test assessment (Step 1 to Step 3) will be invited for the interview, according to the company.

The training is imparted on diverse technologies – Insight and Data, Digital Technologies, Enterprise Application Solutions, Cloud Infra Services, Web Technologies, Testing and Systems Technologies. The allocation of technology depends on the business demand and your credentials.

Successful candidates will also earn a salary for the entire duration that they are being trained.

