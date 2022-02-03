Capgemini, a global leader that partners companies to transform and manage their business by harnessing technology has announced that it will hire and has invited applications from candidates with 0-1 years of experience.

Capgemini in India comprises over 150,000 team members working across 13 locations: Bangalore, Bhubaneswar, Chennai, Coimbatore, Gandhinagar, Gurugram, Hyderabad, Kolkata, Mumbai, Noida, Pune, Salem and Tiruchirappalli. The work location for the current opening is in Kolkata.

Candidates with B.com/M.Com, BBA/MBA(Finance), BBM or any equivalent commerce degree can apply in this post. The candidates must also have a good communication skills and knowledge of Excel.

Job Description:

Maintain a master list of monthly journal entries

Record supporting information for all journal entries

Enter all journal entries into the accounting software

Ensure that reversing entries occur

Create recurring journal entry templates

Ensure that recurring entries are changed or terminated at appropriate trigger points

Maintain detailed listings of the contents of all balance sheet accounts

Assist auditors with journal entry examinations

Assist in the production of financial statements

Assist in writing footnotes to the financial statements

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.