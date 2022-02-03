Capgemini is hiring for entry-level position. Details here

Capgemini is hiring for entry-level position. Details here1 min read . 10:31 AM IST
Capgemini, a global leader that partners companies to transform and manage their business by harnessing technology has announced that it will hire and has invited applications from candidates with 0-1 years of experience.
Capgemini in India comprises over 150,000 team members working across 13 locations: Bangalore, Bhubaneswar, Chennai, Coimbatore, Gandhinagar, Gurugram, Hyderabad, Kolkata, Mumbai, Noida, Pune, Salem and Tiruchirappalli. The work location for the current opening is in Kolkata.
Candidates with B.com/M.Com, BBA/MBA(Finance), BBM or any equivalent commerce degree can apply in this post. The candidates must also have a good communication skills and knowledge of Excel.
Job Description:
Maintain a master list of monthly journal entries
Record supporting information for all journal entries
Enter all journal entries into the accounting software
Ensure that reversing entries occur
Create recurring journal entry templates
Ensure that recurring entries are changed or terminated at appropriate trigger points
Maintain detailed listings of the contents of all balance sheet accounts
Assist auditors with journal entry examinations
Assist in the production of financial statements
Assist in writing footnotes to the financial statements
