Capgemini partners Coursera to upskill employees

Capgemini partners Coursera to upskill employees1 min read . 04:36 PM IST
- The collaboration will help employees develop their skills in several areas including professional services, technology consulting, cloud adoption and sales productivity
IT services firm, Capgemini, on Wednesday said it has partnered with edtech major, Coursera, to give access to high-quality learning to all its employees across the globe.
The collaboration will help employees develop their skills in several areas including professional services, technology consulting, cloud adoption and sales productivity.
Access to top-quality learning content is more relevant than ever as markets and clients adapt to new challenges emerging from the covid-19 crisis and its long-term implications on businesses and ways of working, Capgemini said in a statement.
More than 4,000 courses across business, technology, data science, and personal development, taught by the world’s top university and industry educators, have been added to Capgemini’s new internal digital learning hub, designed to support the upskilling needs of its employees around the world. The learning hub gathers online courses that are updated continuously, all in one place, allowing everyone to build their own personal development path.
The global partnership follows a successful pre-launch phase in February, during which more than 25,000 Capgemini employees enrolled in courses on Coursera for Business, the company’s enterprise platform. So far, those employees have completed more than 22,000 courses.
“At Capgemini, driving employee engagement and development through investments in skills is a top business priority," said Stephan Paolini, group chief talent and learning officer at Capgemini.
“We’re delighted to partner with Coursera as we launch Next, our new all-employee digital learning hub. This will further support the upskilling needs of all our team members as they design and deliver solutions to help our clients navigate through ever-changing business and people environments," added Paolini.
Capgemini employees in about 50 countries can access learning programs on Coursera, both via their desktops and through an easy-to-use mobile platform.
