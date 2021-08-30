IT firms Wipro and Capgemini have announced that they will hire freshers for various of its various hiring programs. The successful candidates will be offered remuneration starting from Rs3 lakh per annum to Rs3.8 lakh per annum.

Capgemini is conducting a recruitment drive and according to the information available on the website, engineering graduates and MCA degree holders are eligible to apply for these posts.

Eligibility Criteria to apply:

-Should be graduating in 2021 / graduated in 2021

-Candidates should have 60% and above in Diploma, Graduation (aggregate of 7 semesters) and MCA (aggregate of 5 semesters)/ ME / MTech

-No Percentage criteria for SSC and HSC scores

-Qualification - MCA, BE / BTech (open for all branches for both BE and BTech)

-ME / MTech students must be only from Information Technology, Information Science, Computer Science

-The applicants must possess excellent English written / spoken communication skills

-Applicants must be open to relocate to any Capgemini location, work across technology, domain, role and should be ready to work in shifts if required.

-Should be open to sign Service Level Agreement bond

-Candidate should not have more than 1 year of gap between academic milestone stages; the academic milestone stages considered are X, XII, Degree and Post-Graduation.

-Candidate should not have any gap within an academic milestone; the milestone academic stages considered are Xth, XIIth, Diploma, Degree and Post-Graduation e.g. taking 5 years Vs 4 years to complete BE / BTech.

-Candidate who have taken Degree after Diploma should not have any gaps between Diploma and Degree.

-In case a candidate has appeared for XII more than once, candidature will be considered provided both the marksheets are available with an academic score of 50% or more in both attempts.

-Candidate should not have any backlog at the time of appearing for the process.

-Only shortlisted candidates will be invited for the test assessment / selection process.

-Entire Selection process from test to interview will be done in virtual mode.

-Candidates will be responsible for arranging required infrastructure for appearing for the selection process which will be conducted online.

Meanwhile, IT firm Wipro has also announced that it hire freshers under the Elite National Talent Hunt hiring programme.

Eligibility criteria:

B.E./B. Tech (Compulsory degree)/ M.E./M. Tech (5-year integrated course) full-time course recognised by the Central/State Government of India

The candidate must have 60 per cent or 6.0 CGPA or equivalent as per your university guidelines

Applicants must have passed from full-time courses; no part-time or correspondence or distance learning education in degree

Candidates must have a score of more than 60% in both 10 and 12th standards.

Applicants will be allowed to have one backlog is allowed at the time of Assessment Stage, however the offer will be subject to all backlogs being clear.

A maximum of 3 years of GAP in education allowed in between10th to graduation.

Candidates who have participated in any selection process held by Wipro in the last six months are not eligible.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.