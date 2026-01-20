CEO rallies evaporate in a flash as investors punish Wipro and LTIMindtree amid IT slump
In less than two trading sessions, shares of Wipro and LTIMintree have given up 90% and 25% of their respective gains since their CEOs took over. What's causing this?
In less than two trading sessions, investors of Wipro Ltd have wiped out almost 90% of the stock’s gains since its new chief executive Srinivas Pallia took over in April 2024. Over the same period, shares of LTIMindtree have lost over 25% of their gains since CEO Venu Lambu took over at the end of May 2025.