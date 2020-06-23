China-based Realme to enter India's smart speaker market

Realme will compete with the likes of Amazon.com , Google Inc, Lenovo and Apple in the smart speaker space. While Amazon leads the space with its Alexa-powered speakers, Google has been selling Google Assistant-driven speakers for a while. Both Amazon and Google have been able to integrate their voice assistants into speakers from other companies such as the Bose Home Speaker 500, and it is likely that Realme will also use one of these assistants, if not both.