Pravin Rao, Chief Operating Officer at Infosys said, “Post-COVID, we have witnessed accelerated scaling of digital across most enterprises. The strategic investment in cloud, cybersecurity, and modernization is not only helping businesses sharpen theirfocus on end-to-end customer journeys but also enabling them to do a lot more with much higher agility. With so much at stake to drive customer centricity and productivity, investment in employees and ensuring their well-being is of paramount importance. In a distributed work environment such as today, employees are an important centerpiece within the companies’strategy framework and therefore, it is imperative for organizations to see how the hybrid work model can be made more effective, productive, resilient, and secure.""A new dawn will emerge as the fog clears. We must embrace this brave new business world where a perfect alignment of business outcomes and their enabling technologies demand all our focus and creativity.