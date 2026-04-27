The end of coding-first learning? AI forces a rewrite in upskilling

Mansi Verma
4 min read27 Apr 2026, 12:44 PM IST
logo
The shift comes at a time when India’s online higher education and upskilling market, valued at ₹30,000 crore in FY23, is projected to grow at a 23.1% compound annual growth rate to ₹85,000 crore by FY28.
Summary
The online upskilling industry, like many others upended by AI, must also act fast to avoid disruption at a time when many of these firms are finally turning a corner after a rough phase triggered by the funding winter in the broader edtech market.

The rise of artificial intelligence-powered self-learning tools is forcing India’s upskilling companies to redesign their programmes to attract a broader, non-technical learner base.

Upskilling firms such as Great Learning, Temasek-backed upGrad and Prosus-backed Eruditus, among others, have introduced no-code tracks within existing skilling programmes and launched targeted courses for non-technical learners in areas that previously required coding knowledge, the firms told Mint.

This comes amid rapid improvements in generative AI models, which are increasingly capable of performing tasks that once required months of technical training.

Learners are now wary of sitting through three to six-month-long courses for something that can be done in minutes using AI, said Arjun Nair, co-founder of Great Learning, which was formerly a Byju’s group company.

“The models have become dramatically better. Whether it is Claude, Gemini, or OpenAI models, their capabilities have improved sharply in the last three to six months,” Nair said. “Things we used to teach two years ago—building dashboards, basic analytics workflows, writing certain scripts—many of those things can now be done through prompts in three minutes using AI.”

The shift comes at a time when India’s online higher education and upskilling market, valued at 30,000 crore in FY23, is projected to grow at a 23.1% compound annual growth rate to 85,000 crore by FY28, according to a report by Technopak Advisors in June last year.

Also Read | India vital to global AI; AGI needs more breakthroughs: Google chief scientist

No-code makes its way

Companies said they are redesigning flagship programmes by reducing the weight of coding basics and embedding AI tools directly into the learning journey.

“Earlier, someone had to first learn Python syntax, packages, environments, and setup—before they could do anything useful. Now, in many use-cases, that barrier has reduced significantly,” Nair said. “A learner can begin creating outputs first, then learn the deeper layers later if needed. So we have changed the order in which courses are taught."

Learners can now choose between coding and no-code tracks in almost all of Great Learning’s programmes, he added.

upGrad too has begun redesigning older AI and data science programmes to broaden access. “Over the past year, we have actively restructured parts of our curriculum to include no-code and low-code entry points, especially in areas like Generative AI, prompt engineering, and AI-led business workflows,” Anuj Vishwakarma, CEO, higher education programs, upGrad said.

Also Read | Indian IT’s big boys admit concerns around AI-led deflation

Eruditus believes the non-tech user base needs fresh no-code offerings. “For learners who want to build AI-powered solutions without becoming software developers, we believe a dedicated no-code pathway is often more appropriate. That is why we are also exploring new no-code AI program opportunities this year,” said Ashwin Damera, co-founder and CEO, Eruditus.

The company is still updating existing programmes to reflect AI-assisted workflows to widen their appeal. “For professionals pursuing software development or deeply technical AI roles, coding remains an important part of the learning journey,” Damera said. “In one of our programmes, the Full Stack Development with MERN (MongoDB, Express.js, React and Node.js) program now includes additional sessions on the do’s and don’ts of AI-assisted coding, introduced in November 2025.”

Also Read | As India forms AI policy panel, what it means for startups

Non-techie learners

The shift comes as a new learner base gains prominence, with demand increasingly coming from professionals outside the traditional tech upskilling ecosystem. Companies report rising interest from mid-career professionals looking to integrate AI into their existing roles rather than transition fully into software development.

“We’re seeing strong demand from sales, marketing, and research functions, and increasingly from finance, HR, and operations as well,” said Damera. “There’s been broadly 35% year-on-year growth in organisations signing up for AI-focused programs.”

Enrolments are also skewing toward experienced professionals. “upGrad is seeing strong uptake from professionals in marketing, finance, consulting, and operations, particularly those with 5–10+ years of experience,” Vishwakarma said. He added that enrolments from mid-career professionals across university-led programmes have increased by more than 40% year-on-year.

Despite the rise of self-learning, companies argue that structured programmes still offer an advantage through mentorship, accountability and outcomes. “I still believe structured learning, mentors, accountability, and cohort-based systems matter,” said Nair.

Damera also cautioned that the no-code learning boom is also creating clutter. “The space is getting flooded with shallow, hype-driven content that promises transformation in two to three hours,” he said. “The differentiator will always be outcomes.”

The shift comes at a critical time for the sector, which is emerging from a prolonged funding slowdown in the edtech market. Several firms are now stabilising operations and exploring public market listings.

Mint earlier reported that upGrad, which recently turned operationally profitable, is targeting a 2027 listing, while Great Learning and Eruditus have also shown interest in public market debuts.

About the Author

Mansi Verma

Mansi Verma is a senior correspondent covering private capital in India for Mint. Think of strategy shifts, private equity and venture capital deals, the companies trying to go public, and occasionally, the ones falling apart.<br><br>She moved into this beat in 2022, and has been following it closely since. Prior to Mint, Mansi worked at Moneycontrol, where she covered jobs and edtech, reporting extensively on the 2022–2024 startup and IT layoffs cycle. Her work during this period focused on what happens to fast-growing companies when capital dries up, combining financial reporting with human-interest stories.<br><br>Mansi reported closely on Byju’s during a critical phase in its unravelling, and has since built a strong understanding of edtech businesses, particularly unicorns, and the deeper structural challenges in education that many of them have struggled to solve. At Mint, she follows the flow of capital across VC and PE deals, exits and IPO pipelines, while also tracking large investment firms, and the financial services sector.<br><br>Outside of the newsroom, Mansi spends time exploring how technology is changing the way people think and work, while actively attempting to build a critical thinking human brain in the age of short-form everything.<br><br>She holds a Master’s degree in journalism and has moderated industry discussions on financial services and investments.

Catch all the Industry News, Banking News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

More

Topics

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.