Coforge races ahead in Q1, Mphasis treads carefully

Two of the country’s fastest-growing tech services firms experienced contrasting outings in the June quarter: Coforge Ltd outpaced peers with a strong forecast for the fiscal year ahead, while Mphasis Ltd grew at a much slower pace and warned of client caution. Their optimism on artificial intelligence (AI) differed as well: Coforge sees AI as a high-margin opportunity to manage client systems, while Mphasis flagged growing client scepticism around measurable AI returns.
Coforge, India’s seventh-largest IT services firm, expanded 21% quarterly to $592.2 million, the fastest growth among the nation’s 15 largest tech services providers. Nearly half of its incremental revenue was driven by healthcare and hi-tech firms, which account for less than a fifth of its total business.
In contrast Mphasis, India’s eighth-largest IT firm, posted $471.1 million in revenue last quarter, up 1.8% sequentially, with a fourth of its growth coming from healthcare, manufacturing, and retail clients. Mphasis announced its first-quarter results on 23 July.