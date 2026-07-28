Coforge races ahead in Q1, Mphasis treads carefully

Jas Bardia
4 min read28 Jul 2026, 03:55 PM IST
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Coforge's net profit fell 15% sequentially to ₹519 crore, while Mphasis' declined 4% to ₹490 crore.(Pixabay)
Summary
Divergent sector exposures and contrasting views on artificial intelligence lead to starkly different fiscal road maps for the two IT services firms.

Two of the country’s fastest-growing tech services firms experienced contrasting outings in the June quarter: Coforge Ltd outpaced peers with a strong forecast for the fiscal year ahead, while Mphasis Ltd grew at a much slower pace and warned of client caution. Their optimism on artificial intelligence (AI) differed as well: Coforge sees AI as a high-margin opportunity to manage client systems, while Mphasis flagged growing client scepticism around measurable AI returns.

Coforge, India’s seventh-largest IT services firm, expanded 21% quarterly to $592.2 million, the fastest growth among the nation’s 15 largest tech services providers. Nearly half of its incremental revenue was driven by healthcare and hi-tech firms, which account for less than a fifth of its total business.

In contrast Mphasis, India’s eighth-largest IT firm, posted $471.1 million in revenue last quarter, up 1.8% sequentially, with a fourth of its growth coming from healthcare, manufacturing, and retail clients. Mphasis announced its first-quarter results on 23 July.

Also Read | HCLTech becomes first Indian IT services firm to form small-business unit

Although both firms were among the fastest-growing tech services companies last fiscal year, expanding 29% and 7%, respectively, their outlooks for the current fiscal remain divergent.

Coforge chief executive Sudhir Singh said the company has remained insulated from the macroeconomic slowdown that has hit the country’s $300-billion IT sector hard. “Fiscal year 2027 is shaping up to be an exceptional growth year for Coforge, despite the significant AI-driven flux,” Singh said during the company’s post-earnings conference call on Tuesday.

“Not only do we expect to set the benchmark on revenue growth, but we also expect to emerge as one of the highest-margin mid-caps across our industry in this year itself,” he added.

In contrast, Mphasis chief executive Nitin Rakesh was a little apprehensive. “I think the environment at a macro level is obviously complex, I think, to say the least. What that does is it creates uncertainty. And of course that leads to a certain degree of caution with clients in committing to programs, not knowing where the cycles are heading,” Rakesh said during the company’s post-earnings conference call on 24 July.

The company maintained its full-year growth guidance from the preceding quarter, aiming for “high-single-digit to low-double-digit growth in constant currency, despite the uncertain macro environment”.

Also Read | AI intensifies pricing war among IT services firms

The divergent moods were reflected in investors’ reactions: Coforge shares surged 10% the day after its results, while Mphasis opened 0.3% lower following its earnings announcement.

Profits, operating margins hit

Both companies’ net profit took a hit in Q1. Coforge's net profit fell 15% sequentially to 519 crore ($55.6 million) whereas Mphasis’ net profit fell 4% sequentially to 490 crore ($51.6 million).

Operating margins followed a similar trajectory for both companies, with each posting a 60-basis-point sequential drop. Coforge's operating margin stood at 16%, while Mphasis' came in at 14.8%. Coforge’s margins were weighed down by a one-time $500 million acquisition cost for Encora. Meanwhile, Mphasis saw its margins compressed by acquisition-related expenses and a ramp-up of new deal wins. Coforge funded the Encora deal primarily through equity, issuing $1.89 billion in shares before raising $550 million via a qualified institutional placement (QIP) to clear Encora’s debt.

Both firms expanded their workforces last quarter. Coforge added 10,451 employees to bring its total headcount to 46,228, while Mphasis added 918 employees to reach 32,097 people.

For now, one brokerage has given Coforge’s results the thumbs up. “With management guiding for the strongest sequential growth in three years in Q2FY27 and retaining its FY27 growth outlook, we believe revenue visibility has improved, although execution of recent deal wins remains the key monitorable,” Motilal Oswal Financial Services analysts Abhishek Pathak and Keval Bhagat wrote in a note dated 24 July.

The AI threat

The rise of automation tools presents an existential threat to India's tech services industry, triggering intense price wars as firms slash margins to secure contracts.

Also Read | Indian IT’s new headache: rising hardware costs

For now, Coforge is relying on demand from large enterprises to maintain and operate their AI infrastructure.“We recognize that AI-generated code is cheap to build, but we also realize that it is expensive to maintain, secure, and govern. Agentic AI will create a massive managed services net, and maintaining it will yield a recurring, high-margin revenue stream—for firms capable of seizing it,” Coforge chief executive Sudhir Singh said during the earnings press conference.

This optimism contrasts sharply with the view at Mphasis, where chief executive Nitin Rakesh noted that enterprise discussions around AI have become far more demanding.“Twelve months ago, every enterprise conversation began with model access and experimentation. Today, it begins with accountability,” Rakesh said during the call.

He added, “Business leaders are asking harder questions: Where is the measurable return on our AI investment? How do we govern AI decisions in regulated environments? How do we convert AI capability into durable economic outcomes—in revenue, cost, and risk—that hold up under board scrutiny?” Rakesh said while clients now possess raw AI capabilities, they often lack the expertise to convert them into tangible business outcomes.

About the Author

Jas Bardia

Jas Bardia is a Bengaluru-based business journalist covering India’s information technology (IT) services sector and Global Capability Centres (GCCs). Known for his investigative depth and attention to detail, Jas has a knack for breaking stories on leadership shifts, high-stakes deals, and evolving industry trends long before they hit the mainstream. If the news is anything IT-related, chances are this author has broken it. Before joining Mint in November 2023, Jas honed his financial reporting skills at Bloomberg News in Mumbai, where he covered bonds and currencies following his graduation from the Asian College of Journalism. When he isn’t chasing his next exclusive, Jas is likely scouting the city’s newest culinary spots, cool events, or is immersed in the electric atmosphere of a Bengaluru FC match at the Sree Kanteerava Stadium. Jas has an eye for detail, an ear for history, and a weakness for a great cologne, and values a good conversation as much as a good lead. If you want to talk about your favourite war movie, funny drunk stories, or a supposed “scam”/wrongdoing in a company, get in touch with him at jas.bardia@livemint.com.

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