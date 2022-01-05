New Jersey-based Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. will hire freshers with Bsc and BCA degrees for the post of GenC Programmer Trainee. The last day to apply is 06 January and the company will offer ₹2.5 lakh CTC to the successful candidates. However candidates who are having PG courses are not eligible for the particular post

Eligibility Criteria

2020, 2021 batch of BCA, B. Sc.- IT / Computer Science /Computer Technology / Mathematics / Physics /Chemistry / Statistics.

Consistent academic record of a minimum of 60% in X,XII, Diploma, UG (all subjects will be taken into consideration)

No standing arrears in current education.

Maximum of 2 year’s gap in education.

Open to Indian Nationals, OCI & Dual Citizenship holders.

Flexible to relocate to any location in India, work in any shift/domain.

Employees currently working with Cognizant cannot apply for the above profile.

Job Description

Interpret the functional requirements and low level design and develop simple level coding components.

Interpret the entities/relationships and create simple tables in database.

Describe relationships between tables and write simple queries to retrieve data from the database.

Perform CRUD operations and write simple Stored Procedures for a given Low Level Design.

Prepare test cases/scripts/data and execute manual/automated tests.

Analyze root cause and fix service tickets as per standard operating procedures, for production support environments.

Demonstrate proficiency in Tools related to IT Service Management and Data Analytics.

Possess a strong drive to innovate, experiment with new technology and tools.

Display traits of self-discipline and accountability.

Earlier, as published in Mint , Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp., which has more than two-thirds of its overall employees in India, has reported a steep quarterly annualized voluntary attrition rate of 33% during the September quarter, the highest among peers in the industry.

