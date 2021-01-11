Cognizant to acquire Linium to bolster its cloud business

BENGALURU : Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. on Monday said it has agreed to acquire Linium, a cloud transformation consultancy group specializing in the ServiceNow platform and solutions for smart digital enterprise workflows.

Cognizant’s acquisition of Linium is expected to close in the first quarter of 2021. Financial details were not disclosed.

The acquisition marks Cognizant’s seventh cloud-related acquisition since January 2020, and continued investment in expanding capabilities in the strategic focus areas of cloud, data and artificial intelligence (AI), digital engineering, and internet of things (IoT).

Including Linium, Cognizant has invested approximately $1.4 billion in acquisitions over the past 12 months in these areas.

“Linium’s specialized ServiceNow focus broadens Cognizant’s enterprise service management capabilities while complementing our own longstanding ServiceNow alliance," said Malcolm Frank, president, Digital Business and Technology, Cognizant. “Creating more agile workflows in the cloud is a priority for our clients, and together with Linium, we can now provide world-class, enterprise-wide ServiceNow expertise to customize workflows for customers and employees."

Upon close of the acquisition, Linium’s approximately 150 professionals will join Cognizant’s global ServiceNow practice. Headquartered in Albany, New York, Linium also has operations in Canada, India, and the UK.

