Contractual workers of Indian IT companies face visa curbs heat

MUMBAI: Contractual H-1B visa holding employees are at higher risk as IT companies are reducing sub-contracting costs in an uncertain economic and political environment, following the recent US government's executive review on immigration.

The global lockdown to prevent the spread of covid-19 has threatened businesses to take extreme cost optimisation measures. Several Indian IT firms are re-evaluating their employee spends and amid a greater need to protect the jobs of permanent employees, contractual staff will be the first to be laid off.

“In the US, employment is “at will", for both employers and employees, so those in permanent positions can still lose their jobs. However, contractual, and especially staffing, workers are at significant risk for being subject to termination of employment, especially as various projects are terminated for lack of available budget," said Scott J FitzGerald, managing partner, Fragomen, a global immigration law consultancy.

Immigrant workers, whose employment has been terminated, face uncertainty regarding their eligibility for unemployment benefits, and a current inability to return home, FitzGerald added. In the current situation, if an H-1B worker remains employed, he or she should be eligible to extend status. However, if (as is becoming more and more common) that petition for extension is denied, the worker then has 60 days to either find a new employer to sponsor them for an H-1B or to depart back to their respective countries.

In the March quarter, Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) Ltd and Infosys Ltd reported marginally lower sub-contracting costs at around 7.8 and 7.4%, respectively, of the reported revenue and they have identified sub-contracting costs among immediate margin growth levers. Another IT firm Wipro Ltd said gaining market share during these times will be a priority over discretionary spends.

As per analysts, sub-contracting cost accounts for almost 21% of Wipro's cost of revenue. Sub-contracted IT staff are recruited for time-bound projects that require special skills and large part of the requirement is centred around top client geographies in the US.

Poorvi Chothani, founder and managing partner of immigration consultancy, LawQuest, notes that if a company decides to lay off their contract H-1B staff, the staffing solutions provider still has a few options. "They can allocate these employees to part time jobs, to show their valid employee status. They can also file an application, anywhere before the 60-day window ends to re-employ them," added Chothani.

However, contractual staff needs to find employers to sponsor them in the event of an expired visa, which during surging unemployment is a tough job. According to recent numbers shared by the US Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS), nearly 275,000 unique registrations were submitted in the initial FY21 registration period. Nearly 81% of submitted registrations were for potential beneficiaries from India (67.7 %) and China (13.2 %).

Note that in the US, top Indian IT companies have been reducing dependency on immigrant staff since the past five years and have up to 50% permanent local staff. However, smaller companies are yet to catch up. Apple Inc is the largest beneficiary, with almost 2,300 H-1B visa holders working through staffing solution providers for the company, followed by Google, with nearly 900 employees, as reported by the US Department of Labour in 2019.

Sunil C, head- specialised staffing, TeamLease Digital said IT companies have turned to digital on-boarding measures for employees due to lockdowns. “While around 30% IT companies are e-boarding permanent employees, most have deferred contract hiring by at least a month (due the pandemic)," said Sunil.

