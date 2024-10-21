Could a weak order book act as a speed bump to Indian IT’s growth?

Also read | Lessons for Indian IT services firms as Accenture, IBM lead GenAI charge

“If you look at it in the context of a large deal, what is very important for us is to be proactive with our clients," said Srinivas Pallia, CEO of Wipro, in a response to a question at the company’s post-earnings interaction with analysts on 17 October. ‘Second, we have to lead with consulting and infuse AI or AI-powered solutions. So, the industry and cross-industry solutions that we have also help us solution it right for the client and customize it right for the client."