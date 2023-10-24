Industry
Mint Primer: Could FY24 turn out to be a bleak year for IT hiring?
Summary
- Demand for IT services has slumped amid a global slowdown. India’s IT companies have, therefore, clamped down on their hiring plans
Demand for IT services has slumped amid a global slowdown. India’s IT companies have, therefore, clamped down on their hiring plans. In fact, FY24 could turn out to be the worst year for IT sector hiring in a long time. Mint explains.
