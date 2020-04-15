Covid-19 impact: Global PC shipments fall 12.3% in March quarter

Mumbai: The Centre may have eased guidelines for IT and IT enabled services, but the covid-19 pandemic has already hit the sector hard. Global personal computer (PC) shipments declined 12.3% in the January-March, with Asia Pacific (APAC) showing the steepest year-on-year decline -- 27.1% -- since Gartner started tracking the PC market.

Worldwide PC shipments totaled 51.6 million units in the first quarter of 2020, a 12.3% decline from the first quarter of 2019, according to preliminary results by Gartner, Inc. After three consecutive quarters of growth, the worldwide PC market saw its sharpest decline since 2013 due to the covid-19 outbreak.

“The single most significant influencing factor for PC shipment decline was the coronavirus outbreak, which resulted in disruptions to both the supply and demand of PCs," said Mikako Kitagawa, research director at Gartner. “Following the first lockdown in China in late January, there was lower PC production volume in February that turned into logistics challenges.

With covid-19 first diagnosed in China, the country was the largest contributor to this decline as all business, government and consumer activities came to a halt in February. Overall PC shipments in China dropped by over 30% compared to a year ago. Desk-based PCs, the primary commercial PC type for the government and education organizations, experienced the biggest drop of nearly 40%. Mobile PCs declined less – 20% – as notebook demands were driven by remote employees and e-learning students.

“Once coronavirus-related lockdowns expanded to other regions, there were new, sudden pockets of PC demand for remote workers and online classrooms that PC manufacturers could not keep up with," said Kitagawa.

Mint had reported earlier that companies, even in India, were struggling to meet demands for personal computers after lockdown halted businesses, including IT services. The supply glut forced companies including top IT service providers like TCS, Infosys among others to hand over office desktop PCs to their employees so that they could continue to work from home.

Although Lenovo maintained its top position in the worldwide PC market, its shipments declined 3.2% in the first quarter of 2020 and 22.6% in Asia Pacific. HP Inc. had a challenging first quarter, with a 12.1% decline in PC shipments after three consecutive quarters of shipment growth. HP recorded double digit shipment declines in all key regions, taking the hardest hit in desk-based PCs in Asia Pacific and Japan.

Dell was the only top vendor that showed year-on-year shipment growth – rising 2.2% – despite the impact from covid-19. Dell’s shipments grew in all regions in the first quarter of 2020, except in Asia Pacific.

