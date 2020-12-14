Subscribe
e-paper Podcasts
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

e-paperNew
OPEN APP
Home >Industry >Infotech >Covid-19 pandemic loosens Silicon Valley’s tight grip on tech industry
Photo AP

Covid-19 pandemic loosens Silicon Valley’s tight grip on tech industry

5 min read . 10:14 AM IST Eliot Brown , The Wall Street Journal

  • A small-but-prominent roster of tech companies and investors are leaving the region

For much of the past decade, the San Francisco Bay Area has strained to absorb the torrid growth of the tech sector. As head counts of highly paid engineers swelled, housing costs soared, traffic gridlock rose and homeless tents spread on city streets.

Now a small-but-prominent roster of tech companies and investors are doing something about it: leaving.

Hi! You've read all your free articles To Continue Reading, Subscribe Now
Articles by celebrated columnists
A differentiated perspective
The best of Wall Street Journal
Subscribe NowAlready Subscribed ? Sign in

Click here to read the Mint ePaper
Mint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.