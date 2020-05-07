Credible security key trend for managed IT services during pandemic: Report

MUMBAI: As businesses seek to recover by responding to a changing environment in the aftermath of a lockdown because of the covid-19 pandemic, IT service providers are attempting to increase their value through security offerings, technical expertise, and ability to deliver outcomes aligned to business goals, according to NTT Ltd.’s 2020 Global Managed Services Report.

In fact, 57% of organisations in the report cited security risks of managing IT in-house as as a key challenge.

"With the current covid-19 crisis, we expect to see an increase in respondents citing security risks as a key challenge. As such, it’s no surprise to see a majority of organisations (55%) turn to service providers for their ability to help ‘reduce security risks’, as the most popular service they offer," the report said.

As organisations look set to utilise the expertise of service providers over the next 18 months and form deeper relationships, the delivery of platform-enabled solutions at speed, across the entire technology stack becomes more crucial.

The prevalence of security on the business agenda is heightened by the explosion of endpoints into remote environments coupled with an uptick in BYOD or Bring your own Device. Threat actors are exploiting people working from home, and likely, on inadequately secured devices and networks.

Mint reported last month that the pandemic has opened up a gold-mine for cyber-criminals with everything from misinformation to fake vaccines used to trap gullible users. Researchers have now found links on the dark web where some hackers are trying to sell vaccines for covid-19, which has not been formulated yet, and are in fact redirecting users to phishing sites.

Security is no longer the reluctant purchase as 32% of respondents rated it as the most important factor compared to 30% for improved operational efficiency and 29% for better performance and availability. In fact, remote security approvals were an important reason for a lot of delayed work reported by IT companies in Q4.

Damian Skendrovic, executive vice president, managed services go-to-market at NTT Ltd, said, "Organisations move through a series of phases and are prioritising security as an initial response and recovery mechanism. They want more than a supplier."

During disruptive periods such as the current pandemic, organisations may take stock and pull back on innovation projects. However, transformation remains alive – it simply pivots towards the end-user.

The report highlighted how 48% of organisations recognise the need to optimise the workplace environment to meet demands of an evolving workforce. During the Q4 results reported by the Indian IT sector, most companies noted that clients are spending on these run-the-business projects without fail.

Ensuring employees remain connected securely, productively and efficiently is top of the leadership agenda and this drive in the consideration for new services is likely reflect in the rise in the number of organisations who expect to outsource more of their IT than they insource - expected to nearly double to 45% in 18 months.

