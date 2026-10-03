Mumbai, Bengaluru: Hyperscalers and large companies are increasingly booking data centre capacity before facilities are ready, with pre-leased capacity more than doubling in a year as demand for artificial intelligence (AI) and cloud infrastructure outpaces new supply.
Pre-leased data centre capacity rose to around 1.2 gigawatts (GW) as of June 2026, from around 550 megawatts (MW) a year earlier, according to data published in a 23 August report by real estate consultancy Cushman & Wakefield. The data centre capacity refers to the amount of computing infrastructure a data centre can support, measured by the power available to run IT equipment.
Data centre pre-leasing doubles amid rising AI demand
SummaryDemand is being driven by rising smartphone use and consumer AI applications such as OpenAI’s ChatGPT and Google’s Gemini.
Mumbai, Bengaluru: Hyperscalers and large companies are increasingly booking data centre capacity before facilities are ready, with pre-leased capacity more than doubling in a year as demand for artificial intelligence (AI) and cloud infrastructure outpaces new supply.
Pre-leased data centre capacity rose to around 1.2 gigawatts (GW) as of June 2026, from around 550 megawatts (MW) a year earlier, according to data published in a 23 August report by real estate consultancy Cushman & Wakefield. The data centre capacity refers to the amount of computing infrastructure a data centre can support, measured by the power available to run IT equipment.
About the Author
Jas Bardia is a Bengaluru-based business journalist covering India’s information technology (IT) services sector and Global Capability Centres (GCCs). Known for his investigative depth and attention to detail, Jas has a knack for breaking stories on leadership shifts, high-stakes deals, and evolving industry trends long before they hit the mainstream. If the news is anything IT-related, chances are this author has broken it. Before joining Mint in November 2023, Jas honed his financial reporting skills at Bloomberg News in Mumbai, where he covered bonds and currencies following his graduation from the Asian College of Journalism. When he isn’t chasing his next exclusive, Jas is likely scouting the city’s newest culinary spots, cool events, or is immersed in the electric atmosphere of a Bengaluru FC match at the Sree Kanteerava Stadium. Jas has an eye for detail, an ear for history, and a weakness for a great cologne, and values a good conversation as much as a good lead. If you want to talk about your favourite war movie, funny drunk stories, or a supposed “scam”/wrongdoing in a company, get in touch with him at jas.bardia@livemint.com.
Catch all the Industry News, Banking News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.More