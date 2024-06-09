Decoding the new government's tech agenda: What lies next, in five charts

However, in FY24 its employee count shrank by about 13,000, reflecting a broader trend in the industry. Cutbacks and hiring freezes are now common. The gloom is due to muted demand in the US and Europe, the top two markets for the Indian outsourcing sector. The job market is expected to pick up as the economy improves. Some workers could be absorbed by global capability centres, as some businesses have shown a preference for setting up operations in India rather than outsourcing. However, in the medium term, some jobs are likely to be replaced by artificial intelligence, while others could expand. The challenge is to identify new growth areas.