Dell partners Nasscom to help SMEs, startups with business continuity

Bengaluru: Dell Technologies has collaborated with IT industry body Nasscom to help and medium enterprises (SMEs) and startups run their operations and maintain business continuity amid the challenging business environment due to the covid-19 pandemic.

Part of Nasscom’s SME Advantage program, this partnership intends to “build a robust ecosystem to support them, by bringing together important products and services, indispensable for any business, at a competitive price," Dell said.

Dell’s association with Nasscom is expected to help more than 2,400 SMEs, and 9,000 startups that are part of the Nasscom 10,000 startups network. “They will be provided with exclusive offers and rates on Dell’s client and infrastructure solutions. With these solutions, the organizations can equip their teams with industry leading technology and ensure business resiliency."

“This partnership will present exclusive offers on Dell's client and infrastructure solutions to the Nasscom members enabling them to keep their organizations agile, secure and growing in today’s rapidly changing environment," said Alok Ohrie, president and managing director, Dell Technologies India.

The partnership is aimed at helping the SME and startup ecosystem evolve digitally, while reducing their operational costs by leveraging the products and services from Dell Technologies at competitive prices.

“The client solutions offered are designed to keep the organization secure and their employees productive, no matter where they work from. Along with this, Dell’s infrastructure solutions will enable them to have greater control of their IT and, help protect their business and customer data with better security measures," Dell said.

