Demand for cybersecurity experts grows; millennials show keen interest

Cybersecurity-based job postings increased by 6%, while searches for various roles related to it grew by 30% from February to May 2020, said a new report by Indeed, a job posting website.

In comparison, job postings related to software development rose by 13%, while searches for these roles grew by 37%, during the same period, the Indeed report said.

Amid the lockdown brought on by covid-19, cyber attacks targeting individuals and organisations have rise considerably, resulting in growing demand for skilled cyber security professionals. With many organisations ramping up their security, the IT spending allocated for cybersecurity is expected to grow too.

“Against the backdrop of the lockdown and an increase in the labor force continuing to work from home, companies want to create a more secure environment to guard against data breaches," said Venkata Machavarapu, head of engineering, India, and site director at Indeed India in a statement.

"As one of the emerging areas that businesses across industries are focusing on, cybersecurity-related roles see a lot of interest from millennials as well as entry-level talent," added Machavarapu.

Indeed also found that millennials are very keen on taking up cybersecurity-related jobs with Gen Z showing the most interest.

Job seekers in the age group of 25 to 29 accounted for most searches for roles in cybersecurity, followed by those in the age group of 20 to 24 and 30 to 34.

Interest from millennials to work in cybersecurity has been consistent with previous reports by Indeed.

According to Indeed, the average annual salary for the position of a security specialist in India is ₹889,265, while it is ₹807,170 for an IT security specialist and ₹459,304 for an information security analyst.

Indian cybersecurity services industry is expected to grow from $4.3 billion in fiscal 2019-20 to $7.6 billion in 2022, according to a recent report by Data Security Council of India (DSCI). Around 80% of this revenue is expected to come from global markets.

