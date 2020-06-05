Demand for IT skills to rise as companies go digital in post-covid era

Analysts believe the post-covid world is an opportunity for businesses to become truly digital. “Digital has hardly scratched the surface, with 80-90% of the companies doing only basics like moving to cloud, mobile apps, or putting their products and services in website…The main concept of digital business is merging the physical and digital world into something that creates new revenue streams, new customer segments or drive radically new customer experience," said Arup Roy, research vice president, Gartner.