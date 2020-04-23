NEW DELHI: The covid-19 induced lockdowns have led to a surge in demand for digital services and the pressing requirement for remote working tools. Demand is only likely grow going forward and this is expected to boost revenue for IT vendors in Asia-Pacific region in the medium-to-long term, said GlobalData, a UK based data and analytics company.

Microsoft has reported a considerable increase in demand for Teams (video conferencing platform) and Windows Virtual Desktop (desktop and app virtualisation platform). IBM has also seen increase in demand for cloud services from companies in healthcare, education, telecom and retail.

“The covid-19 outbreak will definitely lead to increased uptake of digital adoption amongst enterprises over the next few years," Sunil Kumar Verma, lead ICT analyst at GlobalData, said in a press statement.

The report also said the share of digital services in the overall revenue of major IT providers in India and APAC has grown significantly. For instance, digital services accounted for 28.6% of Tata Consultancy Services’s overall revenue in FY19 compared with 9.7% in FY15. For Infosys, digital offerings accounted for 31.2% of total revenue in FY19. Tech Mahindra reported a 41% growth in its annual digital revenues in FY19.

Verma said, “IT providers that can leverage capabilities around technologies such as AI, blockchain, cloud, and big data, and rethink their future business models by evaluating digital transformation will have a competitive edge."

Further analysis by GlobalData shows that spending on digital technologies within the overall ICT budget in 2020 in the APAC region is neither high nor too low in comparison to companies in other regions for cloud and 5G. The spending on Internet of Things (IoT) is relatively smaller in APAC region is still low compared to other markets. Demand for digitisation in APAC region has come from manufacturing, telecommunications, retail, professional security services and banking.

Having workloads on the cloud has allowed organisations manage and access them remotely, enabling employees to work from anywhere. With remote work becoming the norm, the value of digital services such as cloud has grown even more.