Digital tech, AI transforming businesses in covid world: Satya Nadella

In a world hit by the covid pandemic, the power of digital technology being adopted at scale for core resilience and business continuity is the biggest structural change, said Microsoft chief executive officer Satya Nadella on Saturday.

Speaking at a fireside chat with Dr Sangita Reddy, Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry (Ficci) president, at the industry lobby's 93rd annual convention, Nadella said, "Our built-in infrastructure and capability around digital tech is going to create resilience and transformation."

"Manufacturing, health, education, government, and service sectors have been reshaped by insights gained from digital tools," Nadella said in the session titled AI & the New Digital World Ahead.

Nadella said productivity levels despite the constraints are immense. "The fact that companies are able to conduct mission-critical businesses whether it is in healthcare or financial services is amazing," he said

"Today, the exponential change is in tech and there are three layers in it. First is the core ubiquity of computation. In the context of India, the innovation that I see around digital infrastructure is because of the ubiquity of the computing fabric available to every Indian business and citizen," he said.

"The layer of AI and digital capability that is getting embedded in every consumer and business experience and application—that is tremendous—and the ubiquity of the mobile phones in India has completely changed expectations; so, the exponential adoption of these 3 layers is going to change a lot of what has happened," Nadella added.

"But we need to think what is that social contract we have between government, private sector and citizen to navigate this change together; because if any one is changing and the others are left behind, it will bring more turmoil," he warned.

Nadella also said the public sector needs to be supported in its modernization. "The partnership between public and private sectors is key for developing economies to recover from covid and, more importantly, to grow," he said.

The two pillars in any organization are its sense of purpose—as that drives and gives meaning to the organization—and culture—that helps sustain it and keep the centre of focus, he said.

“Having that learning posture and a growth mindset helps us stay grounded and centred in our mission," said Nadella.

Talking about his leadership mantras, Nadella shared three attributes of every leader. "Leaders have this innate ability of creating clarity even when they come into ambiguous and uncertain situations; second, they are great at creating energy for everybody and, finally, we can’t wait for the perfect pitch, so that ability to solve problems and drive success in spite of the constraints is what I think leaders are capable of," Nadella said.

“As they say in cricket, your class is permanent even if your form is temporary; so you have to keep practising."

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via