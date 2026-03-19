Walt Disney’s Bengaluru centre triggers revenue risk for IT vendor Globant

Jas Bardia
3 min read19 Mar 2026, 06:00 AM IST
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The entertainment giant’s GCC in Bengaluru will be 'an integrated extension of global product and technology teams.'(Bloomberg)
Summary
For Globant, which counts India as one of its largest employee hubs, Walt Disney has been its largest client, contributing 9% of its $2.46 billion in revenue in 2025. Companies are setting up in-house technology centres in a troubling shift for the IT sector as it faces disruption from automation.

Walt Disney Co.’s expected technology centre in Bengaluru raises questions over up to 9% of information technology (IT) outsourcer Globant S.A.’s revenue, underscoring a troubling shift in the software services sector as large clients bring back-end work in-house.

The entertainment giant’s global capability centre (GCC) in Bengaluru will be “an integrated extension of global product and technology teams”, its spokesperson said in an emailed response to Mint. In January, the company behind Mickey Mouse and Peter Pan to Spider-Man reportedly leased 174,000 sq. ft of land in the city’s Bellandur area.

For Luxembourg-based Globant, which counts India as one of its largest employee hubs, Walt Disney has been its largest client since 2012, contributing $214 million, or 9% of its $2.46 billion in revenue in 2025.

Also Read | How to fix Disney: A road map for the next CEO

The risk for Globant mirrors concerns among the world’s top information technology (IT) service providers about losing revenue from top clients when automation tools are already eating into their core businesses. Traditionally, large companies would outsource much of their tech work to IT services providers. Now, they are setting up centres and hiring teams of engineers to manage back-end work in-house.

American insurer Transamerica terminated its 10-year deal with Tata Consultancy Services Ltd (TCS) in 2023, while US-based financial services firm State Street ended its joint venture with HCL Technologies Ltd a year later.

Globant had outlined the risk of losing business from top clients in its annual filings with the US Securities and Exchange Commission.

“If any of our largest clients terminates, decreases the scope of, or fails to renew its business relationship or short-term contract with us, our revenues, business and results of operations may be adversely affected,” read Globant’s 2025 annual filing–it follows a January-December financial year.

The company’s revenue grew 1.62% in 2025 compared with a 15.26% growth in FY24. Much of this slowdown was caused by a decline in revenue from media and entertainment companies, its second-largest vertical, after financial institutions, and accounting for a fifth of its top line.

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At the end of 2025, Globant had 5,296 employees in ‘new markets’, including Asia, Africa, and Oceania. The company had 5,513 employees in India alone in 2024. The company did not disclose its India headcount in its latest annual filings, and Mint could not independently ascertain the contribution.

“This is not a good sign for Globant," said Peter Bendor-Samuel, founder of Everest Group. "Their workloads may not be the first to move, and so this loss may take some time to fully impact the firm. However, it’s clear that their work with Disney is under threat.”

Queries emailed to Globant went unanswered.

Walt Disney’s plans

Walt Disney, which follows October-September reporting and ended FY25 with $94.3 billion in revenue, is “hiring a significant team in Bengaluru”, the company’s spokesperson said in an emailed response, adding, “We cannot comment on the specific number of roles we will hire over time.”

Disney has listed almost two dozen job openings on its website for roles including engineering and HR in its Bengaluru office. The company added that it is looking to insource much of its technology work and reduce dependence on third-party IT service providers.

“For some time, we have had a significant workforce in India, including a significant number of contractors. Over time, this latest evolution will allow our technology workforce to move from a primarily contractor-driven model to a primarily full-time, in-house workforce. This will give us the ability to have our technologists more solely dedicated to Disney projects & priorities,” said the Disney spokesperson.

Disney did not comment on its engagement with Globant or other IT outsourcers. Mint could not independently verify the value of the business that would be impacted at Globant.

Disney has half-a-dozen tech hubs in the US and also runs research centres in Zurich and Los Angeles.

Also Read | AI-made Disney shorts are coming. What happens to Indian creators?

India currently hosts over 1,760 GCCs, with Bengaluru and Hyderabad hosting 875 and 355 centres, according to IT industry body Nasscom. GCCs generate at least $64.6 billion in export revenue, and Nasscom estimates the number will rise to 2,200 by March 2030, with the market valued at $105 billion.

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