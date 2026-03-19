Walt Disney Co.’s expected technology centre in Bengaluru raises questions over up to 9% of information technology (IT) outsourcer Globant S.A.’s revenue, underscoring a troubling shift in the software services sector as large clients bring back-end work in-house.
Walt Disney’s Bengaluru centre triggers revenue risk for IT vendor Globant
SummaryFor Globant, which counts India as one of its largest employee hubs, Walt Disney has been its largest client, contributing 9% of its $2.46 billion in revenue in 2025. Companies are setting up in-house technology centres in a troubling shift for the IT sector as it faces disruption from automation.
Walt Disney Co.’s expected technology centre in Bengaluru raises questions over up to 9% of information technology (IT) outsourcer Globant S.A.’s revenue, underscoring a troubling shift in the software services sector as large clients bring back-end work in-house.
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