Domestic laptop, tablet shipments decline in year of weak enterprise demand
Data from market researcher IDC India showed commercial PC shipments fell a 9.7%, while commercial tablet shipments declined 42.3%, leading to an overall decline in laptop and tablet shipments in India
Shipments of laptops, desktops and tablets declined in India in 2023, hurt mainly by slow commercial deals from companies and lack of government contracts.
Next Story
₹1,674.95-0.86%
₹1,699.45-0.9%
₹5,513.7-0.21%
₹4,101.6-1.75%
₹535.25-0.64%
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message