Electronic industry allowed to declare mandatory details on packages via QR code

Earlier, all the prepackaged commodities including the electronic products were required to declare all the mandatory declarations as per the Legal Metrology (Packaged Commodities), Rules 2011 on the package.
Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio
The union government has allowed manufacturer’s of electronic products to declare certain mandatory details through the QR Code for a period of one year, if not declared in the package itself, Ministry of Consumer Affairs said on Saturday.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
The union government has allowed manufacturer’s of electronic products to declare certain mandatory details through the QR Code for a period of one year, if not declared in the package itself, Ministry of Consumer Affairs said on Saturday.
Earlier, all the prepackaged commodities including the electronic products were required to declare all the mandatory declarations as per the Legal Metrology (Packaged Commodities), Rules 2011 on the package.
Earlier, all the prepackaged commodities including the electronic products were required to declare all the mandatory declarations as per the Legal Metrology (Packaged Commodities), Rules 2011 on the package.
“The Department of Consumer Affairs vide the Legal Metrology (Packaged Commodities), (Second Amendment) Rules 2022 has allowed the electronic products to declare certain mandatory declarations through the QR Code for a period of one year, if not declared in the package itself," the government said.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
This amendment will allow the industry to declare the elaborated information in the digital form through the QR Code. It will allow important declarations to be declared effectively on the label in the package while the other descriptive information can be conveyed to the Consumer through the QR Code, the ministry added.