Expiry of H1-B visa ban to bring relief to Indian tech workers

"It is telling that Biden let Trump’s H-1B visa ban expire naturally rather than explicitly lifting it when he became president. With such a sweeping and divisive immigration agenda, it is unlikely that Biden would choose H-1B reform as the hill upon which to make his stand. Indian H-1B visa holders already in the United States are exploring less-contentious alternatives like the EB-5 Investor Visa, which brings in millions of dollars of investment and creates hundreds of thousands of jobs at no cost to the taxpayer," said Mark Davies, global chairman, Davies & Associates, LLC.