Digital solutions firm UST on Tuesday announced the expansion of its workforce in its center at Hyderabad, Telangana, to over 1,000 employees. The company plans to double the headcount and add 1000 more associates in Hyderabad by the end of 2023.

UST's Hyderabad center, located in the state of Telangana, was opened in 2018 with a team of 250 employees, spread across the space of 35,000 sq. ft and 400 seats.

Ever since global pandemic induced restrictions in 2020, the company has onboarded more than 500 employees through the virtual onboarding process with all employees working remotely.

The company will continue to hire rapidly and also expand the facility once the COVID-19 situation eases and associates can return to the office.

Over the next 12-18 months, the center will continue to add people for various roles focusing on products and services for healthcare, retail, and manufacturing clients.

This year, UST plans to hire professionals that include full-stack developers, automation engineers, and more.

"As we continue to expand our footprint in India, we want to attract the most talented minds to join our vibrant team of professionals at our center. At UST, we believe in empowering skills and foster a working environment driven by our company's values and culture," said Harilal Neelakantan, Operations and Center Head for UST, Hyderabad.

With 26,000 employees across 25 countries and over 35 offices, UST is a fast-growing organization that provides advanced digital transformation services, products, and platforms to Global 2000 and Fortune 500 enterprises worldwide, has a deeply rooted culture founded in the company's mission of 'Transforming Lives'.

