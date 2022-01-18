For IT professionals, these are the 5 job roles to be in demand this year

Listen to this article Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Hiring activity has picked up amid demand for fresh talent as well as efforts to retain the top talent, especially in the IT sector, that has been witnessing spike in attrition rates. As the hiring demand surges, here are the some of the top roles and skills that will be in demand this year for Indian IT professionals, as per Divyesh Sindhwaad, Regional Vice President of Skillsoft.

Cybersecurity: According to Skillsoft's 2021 IT Skills and Salary report, 52% of IT decision-makers in the APAC region consider cybersecurity a priority for their team. More cybersecurity professionals are needed to protect organizations' valuable data and prevent cyberattacks.

Cloud Computing: This domain has been a critical investment area for many organizations since 2017 until today in the fast-evolving digital-first world. The same report highlights that cloud computing is a key investment area for 43% of decision-makers. So, equipping yourself with cloud computing skills such as DevOps, Serverless Architecture, Automation, and QA will boost your career.

Big Data: The art and science of collecting, analyzing, and using data securely to make informed decisions, data management is the priority for IT leaders. But organizations struggle to find qualified talent to fill big data jobs and in APAC alone, 23% of respondents have said the same.

Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning: AI and ML have become part of our daily lives. They significantly drive automation that simplifies systems across industries, requiring organizations to constantly look for professionals skilled in this area. Job roles in this segment will be prioritized by 34% of APAC leaders.

“Apart from these tech skills, individuals looking to kick start or advance their careers need to also focus on power skills. Skills such as analytical and critical thinking, complex problem solving, leadership, and social influence are touted as the skills of the future according to World Economic Forum’s 2022 Skills Outlook," said Sindhwaad.