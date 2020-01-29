Freshers in IT suffering from high stress

The country’s Information Technology (IT) industry is going through a rough period and with job losses on the horizon, it’s natural to for the IT workforce to be stressed. While over a quarter of the employees working in IT sector are highly stressed, what’s interesting is that more than half of these are employees having merely 0-4 years of work experience. What’s also striking is that not all the stress is work-related. In its recent report looking at stress levels among IT professionals, SCIKEY, a talent life cycle management firm, indicates family issues being the prime stress inducer. Over 79% of the participants, who claim to be stressed, say they are dealing with various families issues. Uneasy workplace (73%) and constant exposure to technology (60%) were other causes of stress in this group.

The report is based on responses from 10,117 participants from 10 Indian states in the age group of 22 and 47 working in domains including software developers, IT infrastructure, technology support, project managers, architects, support engineers, business development, digital marketing, UI/ UX engineers, and other IT centric roles.

Those going through stress induced by family issues, said money being important to them, with 41% showing low emotional stability and over half having low self-drive. The uneasy workplace indicates team politics, late working hours, not fitting in with the team’s vision, not being recognised for work, etc.

To combat the stress, with over half of the individuals claiming health issues, most of them are taking efforts to maintaining healthy lifestyle. But only about 14% seem to be consistent and consciously following healthy habits.

At work, while almost 89% of the stressed respondents, of which 42% are freshers, claim that they plan and organise tasks efficiently, SCIKEY’s behavioural data showed that only 2.27% of the these individuals have high levels of execution skills; almost all fresher rated lack the skillsets. “These results showcase a major gap in the self-understanding of these individuals, which is bound to increase stress," the report observes.

