GCCs wooing IT talent with higher salaries
Wipro is the first IT company to acknowledge how GCCs are luring skilled employees with 4-10 years of experience, offering compensation levels that IT companies cannot match
Mumbai: The rapid expansion of well-funded global capability centres (GCCs) has been a primary factor driving attrition in the information technology sector, a senior Wipro executive said.
Next Story
₹1,267.5-1.12%
₹1,433.45-0.32%
₹5,456.95-0.13%
₹3,454.75-0.08%
₹395.2-0.18%
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message